Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 480,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 42,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

