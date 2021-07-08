Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 19,300 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after buying an additional 140,903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 31.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NRIM opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.80. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.62.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

