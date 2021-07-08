Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lazard worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lazard by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lazard by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

NYSE:LAZ opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.