Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Acuity Brands by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

AYI opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.12 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

