Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 13,650 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 62.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

NYSE NUS opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,117 shares of company stock worth $2,951,631 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

