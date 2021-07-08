Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 36,744 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 409,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 65,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

