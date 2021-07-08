Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 95,800 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 813,840 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 50.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 234,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 39.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 45.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAND opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.16.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

