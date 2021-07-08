FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $90.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. On average, research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

