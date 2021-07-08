Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

FYBR opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

