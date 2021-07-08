Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $28.82. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 12,852 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FYBR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

