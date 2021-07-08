Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.07

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 2375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Several brokerages have commented on ULCC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

