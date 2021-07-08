FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244,452 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after buying an additional 478,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,187,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after buying an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4,677.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 161,082 shares during the last quarter.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $138.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.00. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

