Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.03. 526,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,238,013. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a market cap of $265.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.