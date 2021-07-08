Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $25.39 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,029 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,515 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 2.0% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.09. The company had a trading volume of 294,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,855 shares of company stock worth $59,218,055 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

