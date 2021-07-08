Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $79.43 Million Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,099 shares during the quarter. Bilibili makes up approximately 6.1% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $79,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 57.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 233,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,140. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

