Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYJ traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,315 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.96.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

