Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes $16.11 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 213,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,108,000. Daqo New Energy makes up 1.2% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 61,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

