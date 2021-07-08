Function X (FX) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Function X has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $100.78 million and approximately $668,722.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,910.72 or 0.99990252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007515 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00058279 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 338,491,568 coins and its circulating supply is 324,288,791 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.