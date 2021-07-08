Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Tops $379,550.70

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $379,550.70 and approximately $38,217.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00124828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00166032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,737.44 or 0.99463804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00953425 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,958,624 coins and its circulating supply is 1,024,095 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.