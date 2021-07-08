Fusible Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,461.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. Fusible has a market capitalization of $255,297.00 and approximately $2,461.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00125361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00168057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,798.83 or 0.99529849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.40 or 0.00944959 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

