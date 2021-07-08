FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.95. Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

