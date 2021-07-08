G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.80 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-$2.700 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $30.59 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

