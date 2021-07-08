GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 1,750 Shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.08% of Manning & Napier worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MN opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 3.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

