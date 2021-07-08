GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 13,993 Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

LSEA opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

