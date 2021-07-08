Gabelli Funds LLC Has $11.22 Million Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,603,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 719,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,400,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

