Gabelli Funds LLC Has $13.11 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.42% of Arcosa worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

