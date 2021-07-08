Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 186,652 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 186,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,520,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.91. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.