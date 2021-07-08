Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 89,559 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,559 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of FOX worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

FOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

