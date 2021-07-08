Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0075

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $52.16 million and $632,941.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00056772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.34 or 0.00935588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00044103 BTC.

Gala is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

