Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 23,500 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DENN. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENN opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

