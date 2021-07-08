Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

