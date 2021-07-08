Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $7.41 Million Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,360 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,209,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,799,000 after buying an additional 1,602,633 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,455,000 after buying an additional 1,293,347 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.61. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

