Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $123.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

