Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 45,900 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.94% of Standard Motor Products worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $43.36 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $962.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,400. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

