Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,000 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.16% of Ormat Technologies worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

