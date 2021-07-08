Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 397,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,550,000 after purchasing an additional 174,721 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMT opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

