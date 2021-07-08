GBS (NYSE:GBS) Shares Down 4.1%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.27. 111,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 472,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GBS stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of GBS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GBS (NYSE:GBS)

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

