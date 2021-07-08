Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $430.00 to $480.00. The stock had previously closed at $429.35, but opened at $445.17. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Generac shares last traded at $437.00, with a volume of 2,005 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.67.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.