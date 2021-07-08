General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $3,134,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Shares of General Electric are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

