Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 35,650 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 473,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $22,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.70.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.