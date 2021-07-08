Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,441,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,474 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $23,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

HRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,129 shares of company stock worth $36,815. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.38. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

