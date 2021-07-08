Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $23,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,977,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 564,176 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 472,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 736.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,557,000 after purchasing an additional 440,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 181.15 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $196,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $466,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.