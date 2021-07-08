Geode Capital Management LLC Has $22.98 Million Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,807 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $22,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

