Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €92.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €92.50 ($108.82) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.93 ($118.74).

Gerresheimer stock opened at €98.80 ($116.24) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €91.76. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 32.41.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

