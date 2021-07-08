Ghost Tops 24 Hour Volume of $434,564.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Ghost coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $434,564.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ghost has traded up 71.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.52 or 0.00873215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044270 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,801,470 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.