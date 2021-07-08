GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $222.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

