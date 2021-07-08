Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.98

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.98 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLAPY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Glanbia alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.