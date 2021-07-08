Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading Down 5.6%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.19 and last traded at $76.55. Approximately 6,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 251,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.18.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Glaukos by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

About Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

