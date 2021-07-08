GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $296.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.00.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $277.03 on Thursday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $286.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $666.14 million during the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GN Store Nord A/S will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

