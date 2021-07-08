GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $920.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post $920.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $920.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $919.50 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $806.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

GoDaddy stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

